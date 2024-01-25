  • Newsletter
Costa Rica Cruises

Beach of Manzanillo at Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica (Photo: Simon Dannhauer)

About Costa Rica Cruises

A cruise to Costa Rica offers lush rainforests, rugged mountains and abundant wildlife, making the destination ideal for cruisers looking to connect with nature. You can get to Costa Rica on Panama Canal and Central America cruise itineraries, which include stops in coastal ports such as Puerto Limon and Puerto Caldera.

Puntarenas, a seaside town near Puerto Caldera, is home to Paseo de los Turistas, where you'll find no shortage of restaurants, shops and -- as the name suggests -- tourist-friendly activities to partake in. In Puerto Limon, you can go to Tortuguero National Park, which is a must for wildlife enthusiasts.

Some of the major cruise lines that sail to Costa Rica include Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity, Holland America Line (HAL), Royal Caribbean, Princess, Oceania, Windstar and Carnival. Prices per person depend on several factors, such as the length of your trip, the month you travel in and each line's included perks.

The best time to cruise to Costa Rica and Panama is during the dryer months of December through April.

We found you 303 cruises

More about Costa Rica

What is the best time to cruise to Costa Rica?

The dryer months of December through April are the best times to cruise to Costa Rica. Rainy season lasts from May through November.

Which cruise lines go to Costa Rica?

There are several major cruise lines that sail to Costa Rica, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity, Holland America Line (HAL), Royal Caribbean, Princess, Oceania, Windstar and Carnival

What are some things to do in Costa Rica?

For wildlife lovers, Costa Rica is the perfect destination. There are many national parks, safari tours, and opportunities for river rafting in Puntarenas and Puerto Limon.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Costa Rica?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within Costa Rica.

What should I pack for a cruise to Costa Rica?

Be sure to bring along comfortable clothing and walking shoes for exploring outdoors, plus a poncho or rain jacket if you plan on visiting during Costa Rica's rainy season (mid-May through November).

