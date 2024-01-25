A cruise to Costa Rica offers lush rainforests, rugged mountains and abundant wildlife, making the destination ideal for cruisers looking to connect with nature. You can get to Costa Rica on Panama Canal and Central America cruise itineraries, which include stops in coastal ports such as Puerto Limon and Puerto Caldera.

Puntarenas, a seaside town near Puerto Caldera, is home to Paseo de los Turistas, where you'll find no shortage of restaurants, shops and -- as the name suggests -- tourist-friendly activities to partake in. In Puerto Limon, you can go to Tortuguero National Park, which is a must for wildlife enthusiasts.

Some of the major cruise lines that sail to Costa Rica include Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity, Holland America Line (HAL), Royal Caribbean, Princess, Oceania, Windstar and Carnival. Prices per person depend on several factors, such as the length of your trip, the month you travel in and each line's included perks.

The best time to cruise to Costa Rica and Panama is during the dryer months of December through April.