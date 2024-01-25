More about Costa Rica
What is the best time to cruise to Costa Rica?
The dryer months of December through April are the best times to cruise to Costa Rica. Rainy season lasts from May through November.
Which cruise lines go to Costa Rica?
There are several major cruise lines that sail to Costa Rica, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity, Holland America Line (HAL), Royal Caribbean, Princess, Oceania, Windstar and Carnival
What are some things to do in Costa Rica?
For wildlife lovers, Costa Rica is the perfect destination. There are many national parks, safari tours, and opportunities for river rafting in Puntarenas and Puerto Limon.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Costa Rica?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within Costa Rica.
What should I pack for a cruise to Costa Rica?
Be sure to bring along comfortable clothing and walking shoes for exploring outdoors, plus a poncho or rain jacket if you plan on visiting during Costa Rica's rainy season (mid-May through November).