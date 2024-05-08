  • Newsletter
Cruises for the Disabled to Columbia River

Cruises for the Disabled to Columbia River

We found you 202 cruises

Koningsdam

4 Nights
Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Catalina Island •

San Diego

847 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

18 Nights
Transpacific

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Ketchikan • Juneau •

Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

+3 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

10 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seward (leaving) • Homer • Kodiak •

Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Skagway • Juneau

+4 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

7 Nights
Alaska Southbound Glacier

Ports:Seward (leaving) • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau •

Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan

+2 more

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Nights
Hawaii Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Hilo • Kauai • Vancouver

1,554 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Repo - Pacific Coastal

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Astoria, Oregon •

San Francisco • Santa Barbara • Ensenada

+2 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alaska Northbound Glacier

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Inside Passage •

Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait

+2 more

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
North Pacific Crossing

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Sitka • Kodiak • Kushiro •

Yokohama

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Hawaii Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Kailua • Hilo • Maui •

Honolulu

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Alaska - Other

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Ketchikan • Juneau •

Skagway • Glacier Bay • Maui • Hilo • Kauai

+1 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights
Alaska Experience Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Inside Passage • Sitka •

Juneau • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alaska - Northbound Whittier

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Inside Passage •

Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait

+2 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Pacific Northwest Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Astoria, Oregon • Seattle •

Vancouver

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

27 Nights
North Pacific Crossing & Circle Japan Collector

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Sitka • Kodiak • Kushiro •

Yokohama • Aormori • Otaru • Hakodate • Akita

+9 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alaska - Northbound Whittier

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Inside Passage •

Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay

+2 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

