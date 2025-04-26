Find windstar star seeker Cruises to Columbia River

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Cabins
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Dining
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

9 Nights

9 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Kauai • Honolulu

2,903
Oct 4, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Cabins
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Dining
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,265
Celebrity Cruises
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,632
Aug 26, 2025
Princess Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 29, 2026
Holland America Line

1 Nights

1 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle

1,226
Holland America Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  HawaiiHawaii - Other

Port: Vancouver • Maui • Kauai • Hilo • Kona • Honolulu

2,194
Jun 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

56 Nights

56 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • San Diego • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Fanning Island+18 more

580
Sep 24, 2025
Holland America Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Hilo • Kailua • Vancouver

780
May 7, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska & The Inside Passage

Port: Seward • Valdez • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Lynn Canal • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan+2 more

636
Viking Ocean Cruises

30 Nights

30 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hilo • Kailua • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai+8 more

825
Sep 19, 2026
Oceania Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas+12 more

1,226
Oct 5, 2025
Holland America Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Vancouver

205
Apr 26, 2025
Princess Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles

163
May 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  Pacific CoastalTranspacific

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Skagway • Kushiro • Hakodate • Yokohama

2,194
Oct 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.