Find Crystal Symphony Cruises to Columbia River

Powered by AI

We found you 7 cruises

Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

6 Nights

6 Nights  AlaskaSeward, Alaska To Vancouver

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Seymour Narrows • Vancouver

27
Jul 18, 2026
Crystal
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

9 Nights

9 Nights  AlaskaRoundtrip Vancouver

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Tracy Arm • Haines • Icy Strait • Sitka • Victoria • Vancouver

27
Aug 8, 2026
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

8 Nights

8 Nights  AlaskaVancouver To Seward, Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Seymour Narrows • Klawock • Ketchikan • Tracy Arm • Icy Strait • Sitka+2 more

27
Jul 24, 2026
Crystal
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

11 Nights

11 Nights  AlaskaVancouver Roundtrip

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Wrangell • Klawock • Prince Rupert+3 more

27
Jun 30, 2026
Crystal
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaSeward, Alaska To Vancouver

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Icy Strait • Wrangell • Ketchikan • Seymour Narrows+1 more

27
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaVancouver To Seward, Alaska

Port: Vancouver • Seymour Narrows • Ketchikan • Wrangell • Juneau • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier+1 more

27
Jul 11, 2026
Crystal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandVancouver To San Diego

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Eureka • San Francisco • Catalina Island • San Diego

27
Aug 17, 2026
Crystal

Related Cruises

Crystal Symphony Cruises to Alaska

Crystal Symphony Cruises to Alaska

Crystal Symphony Cruises to the Caribbean

Crystal Symphony Cruises to the Caribbean

Crystal Symphony Cruises to Europe

Crystal Symphony Cruises to Europe

Crystal Symphony Cruises to Canada & New England

Crystal Symphony Cruises to Canada & New England

Crystal Symphony Cruises to the Mediterranean

Crystal Symphony Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.