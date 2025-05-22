Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

China Cruise Deals

China Cruise Deals

We found you 42 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Osaka • Hiroshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Shanghai • East China Sea +2 more

445 reviews
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Fukuoka Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Fukuoka • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Okinawa Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Okinawa • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Okinawa & Ishigaki Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

3 Nights

Best Of Jeju Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Jelu Island • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Nagasaki Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Nagasaki • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Kobe, Osaka & Tokyo Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Kobe • Osaka • Tokyo • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Tokyo

123 reviews
Sep 6, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Osaka, Kobe & Tokyo Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Osaka • Kobe • Tokyo • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Fukuoka, Nagasaki & Kumamoto

Port: Shanghai • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Kumamoto • Shanghai

59 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Seoul • Pusan • Kanazawa • Sakaiminato • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Cheju City • Beijing +2 more

445 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Ishigaki Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Ryukyu Island • Hong Kong

59 reviews
Nov 30, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

22 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +12 more

233 reviews
Mar 23, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Cheju City • Taipei • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Nagasaki • Pusan • Beppu +4 more

445 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

Fukuoka & Nagasaki Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Cheap China Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to China. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for China cruises. Save up to 91% on last minute China cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular China cruises often sail to Osaka, Hiroshima, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Koh Samui during their cruise itinerary. China cruises could leave from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Yokohama. Most commonly, China cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

