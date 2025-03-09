Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruises to China

We found you 32 cruises

7 Nights

Osaka, Kobe & Tokyo Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Osaka • Kobe • Tokyo • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Kobe, Osaka & Tokyo Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Kobe • Osaka • Tokyo • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Okinawa Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Okinawa • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Shanghai To Hong Kong Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Hong Kong

59 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
8 Nights

8 Nt Jeju, Maizuru, Niigata & Hakodate

Port: Shanghai • Jelu Island • Maizuro • Niigata • Hakodate • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Nagasaki & Fukuoka Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Nagasaki • Fukuoka • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Osaka, Kobe & Tokyo Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Kobe • Osaka • Tokyo • Shanghai

59 reviews
Nov 2, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Nagasaki & Jeju Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Jelu Island • Nagasaki • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Fukuoka & Jeju Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Jelu Island • Fukuoka • Shanghai

59 reviews
Oct 16, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Kagoshima & Kumamoto Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Kumamoto • Kagoshima • Shanghai

59 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Nagasaki Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Nagasaki • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Fukuoka Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Fukuoka • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Busan & Fukuoka Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Pusan • Fukuoka • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Nagasaki & Kagoshima Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Shanghai

59 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Fukuoka & Kumamoto Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Fukuoka • Kumamoto • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

