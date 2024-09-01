Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

March 2026 Cruises to China

March 2026 Cruises to China

We found you 7 cruises

4 Nights

Okinawa Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Okinawa • Shanghai

59 reviews
Mar 13, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Fukuoka Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Fukuoka • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Osaka, Kobe & Tokyo Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Osaka • Kobe • Tokyo • Shanghai

59 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

15 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Cheju City • Taipei • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Nagasaki • Pusan • Beppu +4 more

450 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Kobe • Kochi • Kanmon Strait • Beppu • Seoul • Shanghai • East China Sea +3 more

274 reviews
Mar 25, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Ho Chi Minh City • Sanya • Hanoi +8 more

304 reviews
Mar 31, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Kumamoto & Kagoshima Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Kumamoto • Kagoshima • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Related Cruises

October 2024 Cruises to China

October 2024 Cruises to China

November 2024 Cruises to China

November 2024 Cruises to China

December 2024 Cruises to China

December 2024 Cruises to China

January 2025 Cruises to China

January 2025 Cruises to China

February 2025 Cruises to China

February 2025 Cruises to China

March 2025 Cruises to China

March 2025 Cruises to China

April 2025 Cruises to China

April 2025 Cruises to China

May 2025 Cruises to China

May 2025 Cruises to China

June 2025 Cruises to China

June 2025 Cruises to China

July 2025 Cruises to China

July 2025 Cruises to China

August 2025 Cruises to China

August 2025 Cruises to China

September 2025 Cruises to China

September 2025 Cruises to China

October 2025 Cruises to China

October 2025 Cruises to China

November 2025 Cruises to China

November 2025 Cruises to China

January 2026 Cruises to China

January 2026 Cruises to China

February 2026 Cruises to China

February 2026 Cruises to China

March 2026 Cruises to China

March 2026 Cruises to China

April 2026 Cruises to China

April 2026 Cruises to China

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.