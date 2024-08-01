Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

February 2026 Cruises to China

We found you 10 cruises

28 Nights

The Philippines China & Japan Collector

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Pusan • Shanghai +10 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta Dining
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Seoul • Pusan • Kanazawa • Sakaiminato • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Cheju City • Beijing +2 more

445 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer Cabins
Seven Seas Explorer Dining
Seven Seas Explorer (Photo: Cruise Critic)
14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • South China Sea • Shanghai +7 more

273 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

The Philippines China & Japan Collector

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +11 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Fukuoka Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Fukuoka • Shanghai

59 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Okinawa Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Okinawa • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

14 Nights

China & Japan

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Pusan • Shanghai +1 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Okinawa & Ishigaki Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Shanghai

59 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Nagasaki Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Nagasaki • Shanghai

59 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Fukuoka & Kumamoto Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Fukuoka • Kumamoto • Shanghai

59 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

