Chile Cruise Deals

We found you 27 cruises

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,032 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

51 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Fuerte Amador • Lima • Pisco • Coquimbo • San Antonio +15 more

740 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

54 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +29 more

831 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

37 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +7 more

1,035 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas +3 more

1,032 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Chilean Fjords • Ushuaia +4 more

2,614 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

32 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas +11 more

1,032 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

55 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +14 more

1,035 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

30 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Punta Arenas • Garibaldi • Ushuaia • Stanley +10 more

234 reviews
Jan 15, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

20 Nights

Easter & Pitcairn Islands: Marooned, Moai & Mutine...

Port: Tahiti • French Polynesia • Tahiti • Pitcairn Island • Henderson Island +5 more

12 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

36 Nights

World Cruise

Port: New York • Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Lima • Pisco • Easter Island • Adamstown +4 more

2,249 reviews
Aug 20, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America Product

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia +3 more

2,614 reviews
Dec 4, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

24 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Pacific Ocean • Coquimbo • San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt +12 more

831 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Nuku Hiva • Omoa • Fatu Hiva • Marquesas • Atuona • Adamstown +4 more

63 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

20 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Castro • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael +8 more

831 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Cheap Chile Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Chile. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Chile cruises. Save up to 60% on last minute Chile cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Chile cruises often sail to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Santiago (Valparaiso), Santos (Sao Paulo), Easter Island and Punta del Este during their cruise itinerary. Chile cruises could leave from Buenos Aires, Copacabana Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Chile cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

