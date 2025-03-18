Last Minute Cruise Deals to Chile

Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
14 Nights

14 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia+5 more

1,046
Feb 21, 2025
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Chilean Fjords • Ushuaia+4 more

2,638
Feb 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
14 Nights

14 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cruise around Cape Horn • Ushuaia+4 more

1,046
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaSouth America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Cruise by Amalia Glacier+10 more

474
Viking Ocean Cruises
18 Nights

18 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael+12 more

860
Mar 6, 2025
Oceania Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Chile • Easter Island • Ducie Island • Henderson Island+5 more

16
Mar 18, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Arica • Coquimbo • Santiago

11
Feb 1, 2025
Silversea

12 Nights

12 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Punta Arenas • Garibaldi • Ushuaia+1 more

11
Feb 9, 2025
Silversea

19 Nights

19 Nights  South AmericaValparaiso To Buenos Aires

Port: Santiago • Puerto Montt • Castro • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Puerto Madryn • Montevideo+1 more

30
Feb 3, 2025
Crystal

17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaPanama & Scenic South America

Port: Santiago • Iquique • Lima • Iquique • Manta • Iquique • Panama City • Panama Canal+3 more

83
Viking Expeditions

25 Nights

25 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Gerlache Strait • Ushuaia+7 more

14
Mar 10, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

22 Nights

22 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Punta Arenas • Lembata • West Point • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island • Antarctica+11 more

9
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

22 Nights

22 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • Ushuaia+8 more

65
Mar 9, 2025
Silversea Expeditions

18 Nights

18 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley • Atlantic Ocean • Antarctica • Drake Passage+8 more

860
Feb 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises

