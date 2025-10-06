Find Viking Polaris Cruises to the Caribbean

Powered by AI

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

17 Nights

17 Nights  Caribbean - AllPanama & Scenic South America

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Panama Canal • Panama City • Iquique • Manta+4 more

83
Oct 6, 2025
Viking Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

19 Nights

19 Nights  Caribbean - AllPanama Canal & The Americas

Port: New York • Charleston • San Salvador • Inagua Islands • Port Antonio • Caribbean Sea+6 more

83
Oct 25, 2026
Viking Expeditions
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the Caribbean

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the Caribbean

1,402 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Caribbean

78 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to the Caribbean

Norwegian Viva Cruises to the Caribbean

137 Reviews
Icon of the Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Icon of the Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

66 Reviews
Sun Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Sun Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

120 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.