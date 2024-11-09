Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Crystal Serenity Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 9 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Fort Lauderdale To Bridgetown

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. Barts • Antigua • Iles des Saintes • Casablanca +2 more

25 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

7 Nights

Cse-007-241204

Port: San Juan • Santo Domingo • Guadeloupe • St. Barts • Antigua • Tortola • San Juan

25 reviews
Dec 4, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

7 Nights

Fort Lauderdale To San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • Tortola • St. Martin • St. Kitts • San Juan

25 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

7 Nights

Cse-007-241211

Port: San Juan • Jost Van Dyke • Antigua • St. Barts • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

25 reviews
Dec 11, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Bridgetown To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Barbados • Casablanca • Deshaies • Antigua • St. Barts • Jost Van Dyke • San Juan +1 more

25 reviews
Nov 18, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

11 Nights

Roundtrip Fort Lauderdale

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. Martin • St. Kitts • Roseau • Santo Domingo +1 more

25 reviews
Dec 18, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

9 Nights

Fort Lauderdale To Bridgetown

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Santo Domingo • San Juan • St. Martin • Roseau +1 more

25 reviews
Nov 28, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

9 Nights

Roundtrip Fort Lauderdale

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Belize City • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan • Grand Cayman +1 more

25 reviews
Dec 29, 2024
Crystal
View All Prices

8 Nights

Bridgetown To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Barbados • Ketchikan • Casablanca • Iles des Saintes • Plymouth • Tortola +1 more

25 reviews
Nov 20, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

