Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to the Caribbean

Find Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 26 cruises

9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua +1 more

1,963 reviews
Jan 11, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua +1 more

1,963 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

11 Nt Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • San Juan • Puerto Plata +1 more

1,963 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

10 Nt Boston To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Boston • King's Wharf • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Aruba, Curacao & Bonaire

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Aruba, Curacao & Bonaire

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bonaire • Aruba • Curacao • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Dec 5, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Aruba, Curacao & Bonaire

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Grand Cayman & Mexico Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts +1 more

1,963 reviews
Feb 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Dominica, Antigua & San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Jan 17, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

8 Nt St. Maarten, Antigua & San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

1,963 reviews
Jan 31, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Caribbean

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Caribbean

325 Reviews
Norwegian Sky Cruises to the Caribbean

Norwegian Sky Cruises to the Caribbean

2,179 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

1,677 Reviews
Carnival Liberty Cruises to the Caribbean

Carnival Liberty Cruises to the Caribbean

1,590 Reviews
Norwegian Epic Cruises to the Caribbean

Norwegian Epic Cruises to the Caribbean

4,437 Reviews
MSC Magnifica Cruises to the Caribbean

MSC Magnifica Cruises to the Caribbean

413 Reviews
Carnival Dream Cruises to the Caribbean

Carnival Dream Cruises to the Caribbean

1,969 Reviews
Norwegian Joy Cruises to the Caribbean

Norwegian Joy Cruises to the Caribbean

519 Reviews
Viking Sea Cruises to the Caribbean

Viking Sea Cruises to the Caribbean

1,582 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to the Caribbean

Oceania Sirena Cruises to the Caribbean

303 Reviews
Ponant Le Champlain Cruises to the Caribbean

Ponant Le Champlain Cruises to the Caribbean

10 Reviews
Disney Wish Cruises to the Caribbean

Disney Wish Cruises to the Caribbean

67 Reviews
Odyssey of the Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Odyssey of the Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

135 Reviews
Le Bellot Cruises to the Caribbean

Le Bellot Cruises to the Caribbean

4 Reviews
Viking Mars Cruises to the Caribbean

Viking Mars Cruises to the Caribbean

148 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises to the Caribbean

Azamara Onward Cruises to the Caribbean

81 Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruises to the Caribbean

Oceania Vista Cruises to the Caribbean

118 Reviews
MSC World America Cruises to the Caribbean

MSC World America Cruises to the Caribbean

Star of the seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Star of the seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Crystal Serenity Cruises to the Caribbean

Crystal Serenity Cruises to the Caribbean

23 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.