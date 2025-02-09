Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Caribbean

Find Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 17 cruises

Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

11 Nights

Best Of Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts +1 more

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Feb 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Usvi & Puerto Plata Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Antigua • Dominica • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Jan 23, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Aruba And Curacao Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Grand Turk • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Aruba, Curacao & Cayman Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Nov 13, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Dominica • Barbados • Antigua • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Nov 21, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Fort Lauderdale

63 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

