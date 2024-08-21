Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Caribbean

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Caribbean

We found you 47 cruises

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Key West • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

417 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami

417 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

216 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

41 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan • Great Stirrup Cay +1 more

2,182 reviews
Aug 21, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

41 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Miami

3,151 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Miami

3,151 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Cozumel • Miami

1,712 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

41 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Miami • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Miami

491 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Key West • Cozumel • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

2,182 reviews
Aug 30, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Miami

3,151 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Short Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • Miami

1,712 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Miami

491 reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Caribbean - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - All cruises. Save up to 59% on last minute Caribbean - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - All cruises often sail to Cozumel, Grand Turk, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bimini and Amber Cove (Puerto Plata) during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - All cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans, San Juan and New York. Most commonly, Caribbean - All cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 15th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.