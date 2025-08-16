Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Canada & New England Cruise Deals

We found you 63 cruises

11 Nights

Canada & New England Circle: Newfoundland & Montre...

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • St. John's • St. Pierre • Montreal

600 reviews
Aug 16, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Canada & New England Discovery

Port: Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston

1,035 reviews
Holland America Line
4 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Halifax • Bayonne

2,667 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Halifax • New York

180 reviews
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Halifax • Portland • Boston • New York • Norfolk • Charleston +1 more

1,885 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

Canada & New England - Other

Port: Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,610 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Canada & New England - Boston

Port: Boston • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,610 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Canada & New England - New York

Port: New York • Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • New York

3,921 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston • New York +4 more

410 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Oceania Cruises
10 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John • Boston

1,885 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
Princess Cruises
11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Corner Brook • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John +5 more

233 reviews
Oceania Cruises
10 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown +2 more

283 reviews
Silversea
15 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston • Suez Canal +5 more

840 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Azamara
7 Nights

Canada & New England - Boston

Port: Boston • Bar Harbor • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Saguenay • Quebec City

2,610 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Canada & New England: Montreal Maritimes & Maine

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston

600 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Holland America Line
Cheap Canada & New England Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Canada & New England. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Canada & New England cruises. Save up to 66% on last minute Canada & New England cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Canada & New England cruises often sail to Halifax, Boston, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Baie-Comeau and Eastport during their cruise itinerary. Canada & New England cruises could leave from Baltimore, Boston, Bayonne, Quebec City and the East Coast. Most commonly, Canada & New England cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

