Set sail for a journey through Canada and New England, where vibrant ports and picturesque landscapes invite exploration! Begin your voyage in charming New England towns like Newport and Bar Harbor, dotted with iconic lighthouses and renowned for their delightful seafood shacks. In Bar Harbor, lose yourself in the endless trails and breathtaking cliffs of Acadia National Park before savoring a classic Maine lobster bake. Head north to Canada's Maritime provinces: stroll along the UNESCO-protected streets of Lunenburg, discover the rugged beauty of Baffin Island's glaciers, or revel in history and music in the rejuvenated Sydney. Feel the pulse of dynamic Halifax, where the Titanic's past intertwines with the vibrant energy of a cultural hotspot, perfect for lively nights filled with Cape Breton ceilidhs. Embrace French Canada as you wander the enchanting streets of Quebec City, feeling transported to Europe, or dive into Montreal’s chic, dual heritage. For nature lovers, marvel at the brilliant hues of the Gaspe Peninsula’s fall foliage or watch whales breach near Tadoussac. From the easternmost sunrise in Eastport to the storied shores of St. John’s, each stop promises its own unique blend of history, culture, and natural splendor, offering a rich tapestry of experiences that you’ll treasure long after you return home.