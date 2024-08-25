  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Canada & New England Romantic & Couples Cruises

Canada & New England Romantic & Couples Cruises

We found you 112 cruises

Norwegian Breakaway

7 Nights
Canada & New England - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Newport • Portland •

Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • New York

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

7 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Halifax • Sydney •

Charlottetown • Portland • Boston

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

11 Nights
Canada & New England - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Martha's Vineyard • Boston •

Portland • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney

+3 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

11 Nights
Canada & New England - Other

Ports:Baltimore (leaving) • Boston • Bar Harbor •

Saint John • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown

+2 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

17 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Sydney • Corner Brook • Nuuk •

Qaqortoq • Nanortalik • St. Anthony

+2 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John

+2 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Canada & New England - Other

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland

+3 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Bayonne (leaving) • Halifax • Bayonne

2,628 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Canada & New England - Other

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland

+4 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Bos-mtr

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Portland • Bar Harbor •

Lunenburg • Halifax • Louisbourg

+4 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Rockland • Halifax •

Sept-Iles • Saguenay Fjord • Quebec City

+2 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Canada & New England: Unesco Sites & Quebecois Nig...

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Portland • Halifax • Sydney •

Charlottetown • St. Lawrence River

+1 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Canada & New England Discovery

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Charlottetown • Sydney •

Halifax • Bar Harbor • Boston

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Atlantic Coast Harbors

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City •

Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Halifax

+4 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Charleston •

Norfolk • New York • Newport • Boston • Sydney

+2 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Canada & New England River Cruises

Canada & New England Luxury Cruises

Canada & New England Family Friendly Cruises

Canada & New England Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Canada & New England Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Canada & New England Singles Cruises

Canada & New England Cruises for the Disabled

Canada & New England Senior Citizen Cruises

Canada & New England Fitness & Health Cruises

Canada & New England Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map