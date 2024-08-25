  • Newsletter
Canada & New England Fitness Cruises

Canada & New England Fitness Cruises

We found you 125 cruises

Norwegian Gem

7 Nights
Canada & New England - Other

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Charlottetown • Sydney •

Halifax • Portland • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,567 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica

12 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City •

Saguenay Fjord • Sydney • Halifax

+7 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Nights
Canada & New England - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Newport • Portland •

Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • New York

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

7 Nights
Canada & New England Discovery

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • St. Lawrence River •

Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax

+2 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Canada & New England Discovery

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • St. Lawrence River •

Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax

+2 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Canada & New England Circle: Newfoundland & Montre...

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • St. Lawrence River •

Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax

+4 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Halifax • Sydney •

Charlottetown • Portland • Boston

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canada & New England Discovery

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Bar Harbor • Halifax •

Sydney • Charlottetown • St. Lawrence River

+2 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Canada & New England - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Martha's Vineyard • Boston •

Portland • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney

+3 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Canada & New England - Other

Ports:Baltimore (leaving) • Boston • Bar Harbor •

Saint John • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown

+2 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Canada & New England - Other

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay •

Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland

+3 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Bayonne (leaving) • Halifax • Bayonne

2,628 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Sydney • Corner Brook • Nuuk •

Qaqortoq • Nanortalik • St. Anthony

+2 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Canada & New England Circle: Acadia & Newfoundland

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Sydney • Charlottetown •

Cap-aux-Meules • Corner Brook • St. Pierre

+3 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Newfoundland & New England Discovery

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City • Baie-Comeau •

Havre St. Pierre • Corner Brook • St. Anthony

+4 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

