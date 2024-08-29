Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises to Canada & New England

We found you 10 cruises

10 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown +2 more

283 reviews
Silversea
10 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston • Newport +1 more

283 reviews
Silversea
11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Halifax • Charlottetown • Saguenay Fjord +2 more

283 reviews
Silversea
11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Halifax • Portland • Boston +2 more

283 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
Silversea
12 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Gaspe • Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston • Newport +1 more

283 reviews
Aug 17, 2024
Silversea
11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Magdalen Islands • Halifax +3 more

283 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Silversea
11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Halifax • Portland • Boston • Newport +1 more

283 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Silversea
10 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Gaspe • Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston

283 reviews
Aug 17, 2024
Silversea
10 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Boston • Portland • Halifax • Magdalen Islands • Charlottetown • Saguenay Fjord • Quebec City

283 reviews
Aug 7, 2024
Silversea
12 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Halifax • Magdalen Islands • Charlottetown +2 more

283 reviews
Aug 5, 2024
Silversea
