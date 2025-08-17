Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Norwegian Getaway Cruises to Canada & New England

Find Norwegian Getaway Cruises to Canada & New England

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria

Related Cruises

Norwegian Sky Cruises to Canada & New England

Norwegian Sky Cruises to Canada & New England

2,177 Reviews
Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises to Canada & New England

Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises to Canada & New England

283 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to Canada & New England

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to Canada & New England

1,571 Reviews
Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Canada & New England

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Canada & New England

1,363 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas Cruises to Canada & New England

Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas Cruises to Canada & New England

1,653 Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruises to Canada & New England

Emerald Princess Cruises to Canada & New England

1,884 Reviews
Norwegian Gem Cruises to Canada & New England

Norwegian Gem Cruises to Canada & New England

2,610 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas Cruises to Canada & New England

Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas Cruises to Canada & New England

2,666 Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruises to Canada & New England

Azamara Quest Cruises to Canada & New England

736 Reviews
Norwegian Jade Cruises to Canada & New England

Norwegian Jade Cruises to Canada & New England

2,066 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Canada & New England

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Canada & New England

159 Reviews
Seabourn Quest Cruises to Canada & New England

Seabourn Quest Cruises to Canada & New England

169 Reviews
Windstar Star Pride Cruises to Canada & New England

Windstar Star Pride Cruises to Canada & New England

130 Reviews
Oceania Insignia Cruises to Canada & New England

Oceania Insignia Cruises to Canada & New England

233 Reviews
Majestic Princess Cruises to Canada & New England

Majestic Princess Cruises to Canada & New England

739 Reviews
Enchanted Princess Cruises to Canada & New England

Enchanted Princess Cruises to Canada & New England

176 Reviews
Roald Amundsen Cruises to Canada & New England

Roald Amundsen Cruises to Canada & New England

86 Reviews
Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to Canada & New England

Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to Canada & New England

59 Reviews
Oceania Allura Cruises to Canada & New England

Oceania Allura Cruises to Canada & New England

Crystal Serenity Cruises to Canada & New England

Crystal Serenity Cruises to Canada & New England

23 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.