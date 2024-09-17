Cruises from Copenhagen to Canada & New England

Cruises from Copenhagen to Canada & New England

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Related Cruises

Cruises from Baltimore to Canada & New England

Cruises from Baltimore to Canada & New England

404 Reviews
Cruises from Boston to Canada & New England

Cruises from Boston to Canada & New England

757 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen to Canada & New England

Cruises from Copenhagen to Canada & New England

1,264 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Canada & New England

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Canada & New England

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to Canada & New England

Cruises from Lisbon to Canada & New England

910 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to Canada & New England

Cruises from Southampton to Canada & New England

1,093 Reviews
Cruises from Montreal to Canada & New England

Cruises from Montreal to Canada & New England

96 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to Canada & New England

Cruises from Manhattan to Canada & New England

1,150 Reviews
Cruises from Bayonne to Canada & New England

Cruises from Bayonne to Canada & New England

828 Reviews
Cruises from Quebec City to Canada & New England

Cruises from Quebec City to Canada & New England

345 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik to Canada & New England

Cruises from Reykjavik to Canada & New England

171 Reviews
Cruises from Toronto to Canada & New England

Cruises from Toronto to Canada & New England

4 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Canada & New England

Cruises from Vancouver to Canada & New England

769 Reviews
Cruises from New York to Canada & New England

Cruises from New York to Canada & New England

Cruises from London to Canada & New England

Cruises from London to Canada & New England

Cruises from Florida to Canada & New England

Cruises from Florida to Canada & New England

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.