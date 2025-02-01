Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cambodia Cruise Deals

We found you 31 cruises

10 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood • Koh Samui • Bangkok

Dec 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
15 Nights

Far East Discovery

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi +1 more

Feb 1, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Far East Discovery

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Nha Trang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Koh Samui +1 more

Nov 10, 2024
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Riches Of The Mekong

Port: Siem Reap • Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

AmaWaterways
7 Nights

Charms Of The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Binzhou • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham • Siem Reap

AmaWaterways
27 Nights

Indonesia & Far East Holiday Collector

Port: Singapore • Surabaya • Probolinggo • Bali • Komodo Island • Lembar • Semarang +9 more

Dec 8, 2024
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Kota Kinabalu • Muara, Vietnam • Semarang +2 more

Jan 5, 2026
Oceania Cruises
14 Nights

Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam Holiday

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood • Bangkok • Singapore

Dec 22, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
53 Nights

Asia, Japan, Hawaii & Pacific Crossing

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood • Bangkok • Singapore +13 more

Feb 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
20 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +9 more

Jun 3, 2025
Oceania Cruises
22 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +12 more

Mar 23, 2025
Oceania Cruises
74 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +31 more

Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
36 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Langkawi +12 more

Mar 11, 2026
Oceania Cruises
14 Nights

Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

Seabourn Cruise Line
10 Nights

Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

Scenic River
Cheap Cambodia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Cambodia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Cambodia cruises. Save up to 35% on last minute Cambodia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Cambodia cruises often sail to Da Nang, Taipei (Keelung), Bali, Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa) and Nha Trang during their cruise itinerary. Cambodia cruises could leave from Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Singapore, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Cambodia cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

