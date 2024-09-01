Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

March 2026 Cruises to Cambodia

We found you 9 cruises

14 Nights

Magnificent Mekong

Port: Hanoi • Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Mekong River • Binzhou • Sa Dec • Cai Be +1 more

22 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +3 more

76 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Scenic River
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Scenic River
View All Prices

16 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Ho Chi Minh City • Sanya • Hanoi +1 more

304 reviews
Mar 31, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

12 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

16 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Cruising • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +5 more

397 reviews
Mar 24, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Ho Chi Minh City • Sanya • Hanoi +8 more

304 reviews
Mar 31, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

36 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Langkawi +12 more

304 reviews
Mar 11, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

