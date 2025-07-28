Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

July 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

We found you 6 cruises

Viking Saigon (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Saigon
The Explorer Suite on Viking Saigon (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Saigon
The Explorer Suite Balcony on Viking Saigon (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Saigon
The Explorer Suite Bathroom on Viking Saigon (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Saigon

14 Nights

Magnificent Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cai Be • Sa Dec • Binzhou • Phnom Penh • Mekong River • Kampong Cham +2 more

22 reviews
Jul 28, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong Meandering Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cai Be • Sadek • Binzhou • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Jul 30, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong Meandering Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Khum Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Cai Be +1 more

76 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

9 Nights

Meandering Majestic Mekong Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park • Evergreen Island +3 more

27 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Temple Discovery And Meandering Along The Mekong C...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Khum Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Cai Be +1 more

76 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cho Gao • Ho Chi Minh City • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park +4 more

27 reviews
Jul 29, 2025
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

