February 2026 Cruises to Cambodia

February 2026 Cruises to Cambodia

We found you 13 cruises

AmaDara
AmaDara

7 Nights

Riches Of The Mekong

Port: Siem Reap • Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

29 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
AmaDara
AmaDara

7 Nights

Charms Of The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Binzhou • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham • Siem Reap

29 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

14 Nights

Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

145 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood • Bangkok • Singapore

145 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
14 Nights

Magnificent Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cai Be • Sa Dec • Binzhou • Phnom Penh • Mekong River • Kampong Cham +2 more

22 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • South China Sea • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea +7 more

273 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +3 more

76 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Majestic Mekong Cruise

Port: Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • My An Hung • Kien An Cung • Cho Gao • Ho Chi Minh City

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Majestic Mekong Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park • Evergreen Island +3 more

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

12 Nights

Wonders Of Cambodia, Vietnam & The Mekong - 7 Or 9...

Port: Siem Reap • Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • My An Hung • Kien An Cung • Cho Gao • Cu Chi Tunnels +2 more

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cho Gao • Ben Tre • Sa Dec • Tràm Chim National Park • Evergreen Island +3 more

27 reviews
Emerald River Cruises
View All Prices

