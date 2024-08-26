Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

August 2024 Cruises to Cambodia

August 2024 Cruises to Cambodia

We found you 13 cruises

AmaDara
AmaDara

7 Nights

Riches Of The Mekong

Port: Siem Reap • Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

29 reviews
Aug 26, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
AmaDara
AmaDara

7 Nights

Charms Of The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Binzhou • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham • Siem Reap

29 reviews
Aug 19, 2024
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong Meandering Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cai Be • Sadek • Binzhou • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Aug 30, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong Meandering Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Khum Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Cai Be +1 more

76 reviews
Aug 20, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

Mekong Discovery

Port: Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey • Kampong Tralach • Konpong Louang • Phnom Penh +4 more

2 reviews
Aug 29, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Temple Discovery And Meandering Along The Mekong C...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Khum Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Cai Be +1 more

76 reviews
Aug 20, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mekong Discovery

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Vinh Long • Mekong • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey +3 more

2 reviews
Aug 22, 2024
Avalon Waterways
View All Prices

8 Nights

From The Mekong Delta To Siem Reap

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Phnom Penh • Koh Chen • Kampong Chhnang +1 more

Aug 16, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

10 Nights

From The Temples Of Angkor To The Mekong Delta

Port: Siem Reap • Tonle Sap • Kampong Tralach • Cambodia • Vietnam • Cambodia • Sa Dec +3 more

Aug 22, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

8 Nights

From Siem Reap To The Mekong Delta

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Chhnang • Kampong Tralach • Tonle Sap • Kampong Tralach • Vietnam +9 more

Aug 24, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

13 Nights

From The Mekong Delta To The Temples Of Angkor & H...

Port: Hanoi • Halong Bay • Hanoi • Cho Gao • Vietnam • Cho Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Cambodia +5 more

Aug 29, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

10 Nights

From The Mekong Delta To The Temples Of Angkor

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Chao Gao • Cambodia • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Cambodia • Koh Chen +4 more

Aug 16, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

10 Nights

From The Temples Of Angkor To The Mekong Delta

Port: Siem Reap • Tonle Sap • Kampong Tralach • Cambodia • Vietnam • Cambodia • Sa Dec +3 more

Aug 30, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

Related Cruises

September 2024 Cruises to Cambodia

September 2024 Cruises to Cambodia

October 2024 Cruises to Cambodia

October 2024 Cruises to Cambodia

November 2024 Cruises to Cambodia

November 2024 Cruises to Cambodia

December 2024 Cruises to Cambodia

December 2024 Cruises to Cambodia

January 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

January 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

February 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

February 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

March 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

March 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

April 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

April 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

May 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

May 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

June 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

June 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

July 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

July 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

August 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

August 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

September 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

September 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

October 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

October 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

November 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

November 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

December 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

December 2025 Cruises to Cambodia

January 2026 Cruises to Cambodia

January 2026 Cruises to Cambodia

February 2026 Cruises to Cambodia

February 2026 Cruises to Cambodia

March 2026 Cruises to Cambodia

March 2026 Cruises to Cambodia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.