Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line Cruises to Cambodia

Holland America Line Cruises to Cambodia

We found you 16 cruises

13 Nights

Far East Discovery Holiday

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Singapore

834 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Far East Discovery

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi +1 more

834 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Discovery

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Nha Trang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Koh Samui +1 more

1,137 reviews
Nov 9, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

27 Nights

Far East The Philippines & Malaysia Collector

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Phu My • Kota Kinabalu • Puerto Princesa • Manila • Hong Kong • Hanoi +6 more

1,137 reviews
Nov 23, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
28 Nights

Far East & Indonesian Holiday Collector

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore +9 more

1,137 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Discovery

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Nha Trang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Koh Samui +1 more

834 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

Japan The Philippines & Far East Collector

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Taipei • Kaohsiung • Manila • Boracay +10 more

834 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

27 Nights

Indonesia & Far East Holiday Collector

Port: Singapore • Surabaya • Probolinggo • Bali • Komodo Island • Lembar • Semarang +9 more

834 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices
41 Nights

Far East Holiday & Coral Triangle Collector

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Singapore +13 more

834 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Far East Discovery

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

1,137 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
43 Nights

Coral Triangle Great Barrier Reef & Far East

Port: Singapore • Puerto Princesa • Bitung • Jayapura • Rabaul • Kiriwina • Gladstone • Cairns • Darwin +13 more

834 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

29 Nights

Far East & The Philippines Collector

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi +10 more

834 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Discovery

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi +1 more

1,137 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

27 Nights

China Explorer & Far East Discovery Collector

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Pusan • Shanghai • Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang +6 more

1,137 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

Far East Japan & The Philippines Collector

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi +10 more

1,137 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

