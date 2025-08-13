Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Deals

British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Deals

We found you 22 cruises

12 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast • Liverpool • Greenock • Kirkwall +3 more

1,802 reviews
Aug 13, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Toulon • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Barcelona

587 reviews
Cunard Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Seville • Lisbon • Southampton

587 reviews
Oct 14, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Marina
Marina
Marina Cabins
Marina
Marina Dining
Marina
Marina Activity/Entertainment
Marina
Marina
Marina

11 Nights

Norway Cruise

Port: Southampton • Newhaven • Invergordon • Lerwick • Vik • Alesund • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri +2 more

831 reviews
Jun 30, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Southampton

41 reviews
Aug 25, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Atlantic Ocean • St. Jean de Luz • Le Verdon • Bordeaux +4 more

23 reviews
May 31, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Madeira • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Seville • Southampton

1,367 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Norway Cruise

Port: Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Torshavn • Atlantic Ocean • Akureyri • Isafjord +10 more

410 reviews
Aug 24, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Seville • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Rome • Rhodes • Kusadasi +2 more

587 reviews
May 4, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Gran Canaria • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Lisbon • Southampton

587 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Lisbon • Southampton

41 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Seville • Malaga • Gibraltar • Lisbon • Vigo • Southampton

587 reviews
Dec 5, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Alghero • Malaga • Seville • Southampton

1,367 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Marseille • Alghero • Taormina • Naples • Rome

587 reviews
Aug 4, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lanzarote • Fuerteventura • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Madeira • La Coruna +1 more

41 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - British Isles & Western. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - British Isles & Western cruises. Save up to 65% on last minute Europe - British Isles & Western cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - British Isles & Western cruises often sail to Rome (Civitavecchia), Seville, Madeira (Funchal), Lanzarote and Malaga during their cruise itinerary. Europe - British Isles & Western cruises could leave from Piraeus, Lisbon, Southampton, Rome and London. Most commonly, Europe - British Isles & Western cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.