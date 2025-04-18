Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Regal Princess Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Find Regal Princess Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

We found you 12 cruises

Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

324 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

395 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

1,571 Reviews
Seven Seas Voyager Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Seven Seas Voyager Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

358 Reviews
Maud Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Maud Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

105 Reviews
Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

1,363 Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Emerald Princess Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

1,884 Reviews
Hurtigruten Trollfjord Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Trollfjord Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

64 Reviews
Hurtigruten Polarlys Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Polarlys Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

62 Reviews
Hurtigruten Nordkapp Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Nordkapp Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

56 Reviews
Hurtigruten Kong Harald Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Kong Harald Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

26 Reviews
Oceania Marina Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Oceania Marina Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

830 Reviews
Disney Dream Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Disney Dream Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

787 Reviews
Disney Fantasy Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Disney Fantasy Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

459 Reviews
Oceania Insignia Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Oceania Insignia Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

233 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Oceania Sirena Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

300 Reviews
Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

59 Reviews
Hanseatic Inspiration Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hanseatic Inspiration Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

4 Reviews
Seabourn Venture Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Seabourn Venture Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

11 Reviews
Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

34 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.