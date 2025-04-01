July 2026 Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Bergen • Skjolden • Olden • Stavanger • Southampton

351
Jul 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Malaga • Lisbon • Porto • Bordeaux • Lorient • St. Peter Port+3 more

330
Jul 5, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Bergen • Skjolden • Olden • Stavanger • Southampton • Valencia • Barcelona+5 more

351
Jul 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Bordeaux • Le Havre • Brugge • Ijmuiden • North Sea • Southampton

372
Jul 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
