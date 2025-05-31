Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Antwerp • Dunkirk • Paris • St. Peter Port • Cobh • Waterford • Southampton

372
Aug 3, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • North Sea • South Queensferry • Invergordon • Lerwick • Bergen • Lerwick+5 more

35
Jun 16, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Portofino • Monaco • Marseille • Barcelona • Cádiz • Portimao • Lisbon • Porto+5 more

330
May 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • La Coruna • Santander • St. Jean de Luz • Le Verdon • Bordeaux+4 more

372
Jun 27, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Atlantic Ocean • St. Jean de Luz • Le Verdon • Bordeaux+4 more

35
May 31, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • North Sea • Bordeaux • Porto • Lisbon • Cádiz • Malaga • Mediterranean Sea+1 more

411
Sep 7, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Le Havre • Saint-Malo • Atlantic Ocean • La Coruna • Vigo • Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz+4 more

330
Aug 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Rotterdam • North Sea • Kristiansund • Oslo • Lysekil • Aarhus • Kiel+2 more

372
Sep 1, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • La Coruna • Paris+1 more

35
May 24, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • London • Dunkirk • Paris • Bordeaux • St. Jean de Luz • Atlantic Ocean • Porto+1 more

35
Sep 27, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Malaga • Lisbon • Porto • Bordeaux • Lorient • St. Peter Port+3 more

330
Jul 5, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Lysekil • Oslo • Thayet • North Sea • Ijmuiden • London • Brugge+9 more

372
Sep 11, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Le Havre • Atlantic Ocean • La Coruna • Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Malaga • Cartagena+2 more

372
Sep 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Le Havre • Bordeaux • Bilbao • Gijon • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean+6 more

35
Sep 9, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Bordeaux • Le Havre • Brugge • Ijmuiden • North Sea • Southampton

372
Jul 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

