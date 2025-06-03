Princess Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Haugesund • Skjolden • Olden • Alesund • Akureyri • Isafjord • Grundarfjordur+7 more

351
Jun 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Stavanger • Olden • Skjolden • Bergen • Southampton

351
May 9, 2026
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cornwall • Cobh • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Akureyri • Kirkwall+3 more

1,911
Sep 1, 2025
Princess Cruises
15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • South Queensferry • Skjolden • Olden • Trondheim • Honnigsvag • Tromso+3 more

351
Jun 13, 2025
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Trondheim • Tromso • Alta • Gravdal • Alesund • Southampton

1,911
Sep 27, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Haugesund • Skjolden • Olden • Stavanger • Southampton

351
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cornwall • Cobh • Qaqortoq • Nanortalik • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik+1 more

1,911
Aug 16, 2025
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Haugesund • Skjolden • Olden • Alesund • Akureyri • Isafjord • Grundarfjordur+2 more

351
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Haugesund • Skjolden • Olden • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Akureyri+4 more

1,911
Jul 17, 2025
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cornwall • Cobh • Qaqortoq • Nanortalik • Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri+1 more

1,911
Jul 31, 2025
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Stavanger • Skjolden • Olden • Alesund • Akureyri • Isafjord • Grundarfjordur+2 more

1,911
Jun 3, 2025
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Bergen • Olden • Andalsnes • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Alta • Molde • Trondheim+2 more

1,911
Jun 17, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Haugesund • Skjolden • Olden • Alesund • Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri+1 more

750
Jun 15, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Stavanger • Haugesund • Skjolden • Olden • Trondheim • Honnigsvag • Tromso+2 more

351
Jun 13, 2026
Princess Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Haugesund • Skjolden • Olden • Stavanger • Southampton • Skagen • Copenhagen+7 more

351
Jul 12, 2025
Princess Cruises

