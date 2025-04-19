Holland America Line Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

28 Nights

28 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Lisbon • Dover+12 more

308
Oct 3, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

28 Nights

28 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • Agadir • Lanzarote • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lisbon • Dover+12 more

308
Apr 17, 2026
Holland America Line
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • Agadir • Lanzarote • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lisbon • Dover

308
Apr 17, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

28 Nights

28 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Madeira • Porto • Dover+11 more

308
Apr 19, 2025
Holland America Line
28 Nights

28 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Eidfjord • Alesund • Trondheim • Santorini • Olden • Stavanger • Mandal • Oslo+10 more

308
Sep 19, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Lisbon+1 more

308
Oct 2, 2026
Holland America Line

29 Nights

29 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Lisbon+13 more

308
Oct 2, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Madeira • Porto • Dover

308
Apr 19, 2025
Holland America Line

27 Nights

27 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Eidfjord • Alesund • Trondheim • Santorini • Olden • Stavanger • Mandal • Oslo+9 more

308
Sep 19, 2026
Holland America Line

28 Nights

28 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Agadir • Lanzarote • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lisbon • Dover • Rotterdam+12 more

308
Apr 18, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Madeira • Porto • Dover • Rotterdam

308
Apr 20, 2025
Holland America Line

28 Nights

28 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Madeira • Porto • Dover • Rotterdam+11 more

308
Apr 20, 2025
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Lisbon • Dover+1 more

308
Oct 3, 2026
Holland America Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Agadir • Lanzarote • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lisbon • Dover • Rotterdam

308
Apr 18, 2026
Holland America Line

