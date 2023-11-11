  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Brazil Singles Cruises

Brazil Singles Cruises

We found you 228 cruises

Norwegian Star

10 Nights
South America - Other

Ports:Rio de Janeiro (leaving) • Buzios • Ilha Grande •

Ilhabela • Santos • Porto Belo

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

18 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Lanzarote •

Las Palmas • Tenerife • Cape Verde • Recife

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

18 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Kitts •

Fortaleza • Rio de Janeiro • Montevideo

+1 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

33 Nights
Grand South America Voyage

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Punta del Este •

Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Bahia de Salvador

+18 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

128 Nights
128-day Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+53 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Malaga • Seville •

Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife

+2 more

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

55 Nights
Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+23 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

19 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Genoa (leaving) • Marseille • Barcelona •

Malaga • Seville • Madeira • La Palma

+4 more

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Viking Passage

Ports:Ijmuiden (leaving) • Alesund • Eyjafjordur •

Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik • Santos

+9 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

35 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Kitts •

Fortaleza • Rio de Janeiro • Montevideo

+6 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Itajai (leaving) • Santos • Rio de Janeiro •

Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Tenerife • Seville

+5 more

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Santos (leaving) • Buzios • Ilhabela • Santos

384 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

79 Nights
Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+34 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

25 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Paranagua • Itajai •

Santos • Rio de Janeiro • Bahia de Salvador

+8 more

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Santos (leaving) • Punta del Este •

Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Santos

388 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Brazil River Cruises

Brazil Luxury Cruises

Brazil Family Friendly Cruises

Brazil Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Brazil Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Brazil Singles Cruises

Brazil Cruises for the Disabled

Brazil Senior Citizen Cruises

Brazil Fitness & Health Cruises

Brazil Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map