Find MSC Preziosa Cruises to Brazil

We found you 30 cruises

MSC Preziosa

20 Nights

20 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Southampton • Le Havre • Gijon • La Coruna • Madeira • Tenerife+4 more

400
Oct 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Preziosa

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Madeira • Tenerife • Bahia de Salvador • Ilheus • Buzios • Rio de Janeiro • Santos

400
Oct 13, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Preziosa

17 Nights

17 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Le Havre • Gijon • La Coruna • Madeira • Tenerife • Bahia de Salvador • Ilheus • Buzios+1 more

400
Oct 8, 2025
MSC Cruises
18 Nights

18 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Le Havre • Gijon • La Coruna • Madeira • Tenerife • Bahia de Salvador • Ilheus • Buzios+2 more

400
Oct 8, 2025
MSC Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Santos • Rio de Janeiro • Ilheus • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Madeira

400
Apr 2, 2026
MSC Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Southampton • Le Havre • Gijon • La Coruna • Madeira • Tenerife+5 more

400
Oct 5, 2025
MSC Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Montevideo • Balneário Camboriú • Santos

400
Jan 17, 2026
MSC Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilheus • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Madeira • Vigo • Gijon • Southampton+3 more

400
Apr 3, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Itajai • Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Santos

400
Feb 22, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Itajai • Punta del Este • Buenos Aires • Santos

400
MSC Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilheus • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Madeira • Vigo • Gijon • Southampton+2 more

400
Apr 3, 2026
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Angra Dos Reis, Brazil, BR • Buzios • Santos

400
MSC Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilheus • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Madeira • Vigo • Gijon • Southampton

400
Apr 3, 2026
MSC Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Santos • Rio de Janeiro • Ilheus • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Madeira • Vigo+5 more

400
Apr 2, 2026
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Santos • Rio de Janeiro • Ilheus • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Madeira • Vigo

400
Apr 2, 2026
MSC Cruises

