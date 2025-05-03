May 2025 Cruises to Brazil

May 2025 Cruises to Brazil

We found you 5 cruises

Star Legend

10 Night
Cuisines & Cultures Of Spain, Portugal & France 10...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Star Pride

10 Night
Impressionist France 10d Bod-ams

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Star Legend

20 Night
Memoirs Of France & Iberia 20d Bcn-dlg

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Star Legend

18 Night
Northwest Europe In Sips & Bites 18d Lis-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Sail and Save for a limited time!

  • Sail the Caribbean from $129 per Sailor per night on select voyages
  • Or choose the Med for up to 30% off select voyages
  • Enjoy over $1000 worth in always included luxuries
  • Book by December 13th

Virgin Voyages

22 Night
Culinary Capitals Of Spain & France 22d Bcn-ams

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

January 2024 Cruises to Brazil

February 2024 Cruises to Brazil

March 2024 Cruises to Brazil

April 2024 Cruises to Brazil

May 2024 Cruises to Brazil

June 2024 Cruises to Brazil

July 2024 Cruises to Brazil

August 2024 Cruises to Brazil

September 2024 Cruises to Brazil

October 2024 Cruises to Brazil

November 2024 Cruises to Brazil

December 2024 Cruises to Brazil

January 2025 Cruises to Brazil

February 2025 Cruises to Brazil

March 2025 Cruises to Brazil

April 2025 Cruises to Brazil

May 2025 Cruises to Brazil

July 2025 Cruises to Brazil

August 2025 Cruises to Brazil

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 12th, 2023.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.