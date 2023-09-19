  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Manhattan to Brazil

Cruises from Manhattan to Brazil

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Sail and Save for a limited time!

  • Sail the Caribbean from $129 per Sailor per night on select voyages
  • Or choose the Med for up to 30% off select voyages
  • Enjoy over $1000 worth in always included luxuries
  • Book by December 13th

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to Brazil

1,053 Reviews

Cruises from Barbados to Brazil

1,756 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Brazil

2,585 Reviews

Cruises from Bordeaux to Brazil

62 Reviews

Cruises from Boston to Brazil

753 Reviews

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Brazil

294 Reviews

Cruises from Callao to Brazil

110 Reviews

Cruises from Cape Town to Brazil

80 Reviews

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Brazil

151 Reviews

Cruises from Dublin to Brazil

342 Reviews

Cruises from Edinburgh to Brazil

219 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Brazil

2,269 Reviews

Cruises from Lisbon to Brazil

906 Reviews

Cruises from Manaus to Brazil

30 Reviews

Cruises from Manhattan to Brazil

1,147 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to Brazil

2,438 Reviews

Cruises from Rotterdam to Brazil

150 Reviews

Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Brazil

41 Reviews

Cruises from Ushuaia to Brazil

293 Reviews

Cruises from Florida to Brazil

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 13th, 2023.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.