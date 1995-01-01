Dreaming of Bermuda? This Atlantic gem is ready to dazzle with its pink sand beaches, lush golf courses, and fascinating history. Start your Bermuda adventure from one of its three vibrant ports: King's Wharf, Hamilton, or St. George's. King's Wharf offers a rich tapestry of exploration, from the Georgian-style fort's stories to contemporary delights like the Bermuda Craft Market. Don’t pass up the chance to climb Gibbs Hill Lighthouse for jaw-dropping views or indulge in divine rum cakes. Hop over to Hamilton, where pastel-colored buildings line the streets and nightlife buzz sparks under the stars. Wander through the Par-La-Ville Gardens or groove to live music on Front Street. Golf, exquisite shopping, and storybook streets await those looking to unwind while discovering new stories. Inhale the history of St. George's, a World Heritage Site with whispers from America's past. Lose yourself in its quaint lanes or snorkel in the azure waters of Tobacco Bay—a true paradise. Bermuda blends the thrill of discovery with serene luxury, ensuring every visitor experiences the perfect getaway. Let this island sweep you off your feet and into an adventure where time slows down, and every moment counts!