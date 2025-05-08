Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to Bermuda



We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Bermuda & Charleston Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Martha's Vineyard • Charleston • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,116 reviews
May 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
