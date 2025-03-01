May 2026 Cruises to Bermuda

Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Dining
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
The Large Interior Cabin on Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Baltimore • King's Wharf • Baltimore

1,224
Royal Caribbean International
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Cabins
Independence of the Seas
Izumi on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas

5 Nights

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

1,727
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Cabins
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Dining
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette

7 Nights

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,134
Celebrity Cruises
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Dining
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
The Large Interior Cabin on Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

9 Nights

9 Nights  BermudaBermuda & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Baltimore • King's Wharf • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Baltimore

1,224
May 28, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - New York

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • Halifax • King's Wharf • Boston

3,965
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - Other

Port: Philadelphia • King's Wharf • Charleston • Philadelphia

2,390
Norwegian Cruise Line

