Belgium Cruise Deals

9 Nights

Tulips & Windmills

Port: Amsterdam • Enkhuizen • Arnhem • Kinderdijk • Antwerp • Middelburg • Veere • Zeeland +1 more

73 reviews
Viking River Cruises
14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Brest • Rotterdam • Brussels • Southampton

1,802 reviews
Apr 4, 2025
Princess Cruises
15 Nights

Atlantic Sojourn

Port: Rotterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Isle of Portland • Brest • King's Wharf +2 more

130 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Holland America Line
10 Nights

Europe - Other

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • Southampton • Le Verdon • La Coruna • Porto • Malaga • Ibiza • Barcelona

3,053 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
3 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Southampton

1,367 reviews
Jul 15, 2025
Cunard Line
14 Nights

Cultural Crossing With London And Brugge

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge +1 more

130 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line
9 Nights

Holland & Belgium

Port: Antwerp • Maastricht • Nijmegen • Wesel • Dordrecht • Rotterdam • Kinderdijk • Hoorn +1 more

35 reviews
Viking River Cruises
98 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Auckland • Tauranga +37 more

1,032 reviews
Jan 21, 2026
Princess Cruises
11 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast • Holyhead • Falmouth • Portsmouth +3 more

303 reviews
Oct 23, 2024
Oceania Cruises
11 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Amsterdam • Bergen • Geiranger • Alesund • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

371 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
8 Nights

Northern City Escapes Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg • Oslo • Copenhagen • Brugge • Southampton

1,709 reviews
Aug 24, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Tulip Time Cruise For Garden & Nature Lovers

Port: Amsterdam • Rotterdam • Antwerp • Ghent • Middelburg • Willemstad • Amsterdam

92 reviews
Avalon Waterways
7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Rotterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Southampton • Hamburg

391 reviews
MSC Cruises
16 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Brugge • Portland • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira +4 more

303 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
Oceania Cruises
11 Nights

Europe - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,053 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cheap Belgium Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Belgium. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Belgium cruises. Save up to 45% on last minute Belgium cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Belgium cruises often sail to Brussels, Ghent, Bilbao, Isafjord and Kinderdijk during their cruise itinerary. Belgium cruises could leave from Copenhagen, Fort Lauderdale, Reykjavik, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Belgium cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

