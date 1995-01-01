Belgium beckons with a delightful blend of medieval charm and modern wonders just waiting to be explored. Start your Belgian adventure at the vibrant port of Zeebrugge, a gateway to enchanting Bruges. Dive into a fairy-tale realm as you stroll along cobblestone streets lined with picturesque canals and quaint houses straight out of a storybook. Don’t miss the chance to indulge in Belgium’s famed chocolates and waffles, a sinfully delicious way to refuel. Just a short journey away lies Ghent, where history whispers from every nook. Marvel at the awe-inspiring architecture of St. Bavo’s Cathedral and the 12th-century Gravensteen Castle – a monumental testament to the city’s medieval past. For the art enthusiasts, Antwerp offers a treasure trove of artistic delights, from the iconic works of Rubens to the cutting-edge designs in its fashion district. And for those with a taste for bubbles, the region's renowned beer scene awaits. Sip on a Trappist brew as you soak in the vibrant local culture. In Belgium, every port offers a distinct flavor of history, art, and indulgence, promising an unforgettable cruise experience. It's not just a stop on your journey—it's a climax of European elegance and adventure.