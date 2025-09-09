Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Belgium

We found you 9 cruises

10 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Brugge • Amsterdam • Hamburg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo

3,058 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Europe - Northern Capitals

Port: Rome • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Le Verdon • Amsterdam • London +2 more

3,058 reviews
May 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Other

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • Southampton • Le Verdon • La Coruna • Porto • Malaga • Ibiza • Barcelona

3,058 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,058 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,058 reviews
Jul 18, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Copenhagen • Amsterdam • London +2 more

3,058 reviews
Sep 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • London • Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga +3 more

3,058 reviews
May 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo • Kristiansund • Hamburg • Amsterdam • Brugge +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Europe - Northern Capitals

Port: Le Havre • London • Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Verdon • Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon

3,058 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

