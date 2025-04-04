Cruises from Salvador to Belgium

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Pearl
Scenic Pearl

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Rhine & Moselle

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Veere • Antwerp • Nijmegen • Dusseldorf • Cochem • Bernkastel+6 more

125
Scenic River
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Cabins
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Dining
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Casino (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Bilbao • Le Verdon • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Amsterdam • Brugge+1 more

2,204
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • London • Belfast • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Dublin • Plymouth+3 more

321
Sep 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Prima
Hudson's on Norwegian Prima (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima
Sunbeds on Norwegian Prima's Ocean Boulevard (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima
Cabin on Norwegian Prima (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Alesund • Flam • Bergen • Amsterdam • Brugge+1 more

422
Norwegian Cruise Line
21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge+6 more

144
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Copenhagen • Amsterdam • London+2 more

3,081
Sep 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Brest • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton

1,826
Apr 4, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Paris • Cherbourg • Dunkirk • Brugge • Amsterdam • Dover • Torbay • Southampton

860
May 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Northern Capitals

Port: Copenhagen • Hamburg • Amsterdam • London • Brugge • Le Havre

2,204
Apr 26, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Alesund • Maloy • Geiranger • Amsterdam • Brugge+1 more

422
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTulip Time

Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

77
AmaWaterways

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge+1 more

144
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Heimaey • Djupivogur • Alesund • Maloy • Haugesund • Amsterdam • Brugge+1 more

139
Jul 23, 2026
Oceania Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Northern Capitals

Port: Rome • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona • Cádiz • Lisbon • Le Verdon • Amsterdam • London+2 more

3,081
May 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

116 Nights

116 Nights  World Cruise116 Night World Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney+88 more

411
Jul 10, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

