  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from London to Belgium

Cruises from London to Belgium

We found you 80 cruises

Norwegian Star

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Amsterdam • Brugge •

Le Havre • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Verdon

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

11 Nights
Europe - British Isles

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • South Queensferry •

Invergordon • Kirkwall • Belfast • Liverpool

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

14 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Haugesund • Flam •

Hellesylt • Geiranger • Honnigsvag • Trondheim

+4 more

267 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess

16 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Stavanger • Olden •

Tromso • Alta • Honnigsvag • Svolvaer

+5 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Le Havre • Brugge •

Amsterdam • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock

+2 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Hamburg • Amsterdam •

Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - British Isles

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Edinburgh • Invergordon •

Belfast • Dublin • Brugge • Le Havre

+1 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Brussels • Rotterdam •

Oslo • Gothenburg • Copenhagen • Aarhus

+3 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Brugge • Amsterdam •

Bergen • Geiranger • Alesund • Akureyri

+2 more

258 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

3 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Brugge • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - British Isles

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Le Havre • Brugge •

Amsterdam • Edinburgh • Dublin • Cobh

+3 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Hamburg • Rotterdam •

Brugge • Le Havre • Southampton

13 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Brugge • Amsterdam •

Geiranger • Bergen • Alesund • Akureyri

+2 more

258 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
15n Ultimate Denmark, Germany & Sweden

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Brugge • Skagen •

Berlin • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm

+5 more

1,665 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - British Isles

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Le Havre • Brugge •

Amsterdam • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway

+5 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland to Belgium

429 Reviews

Cruises from Bergen to Belgium

756 Reviews

Cruises from Bordeaux to Belgium

62 Reviews

Cruises from Brisbane to Belgium

249 Reviews

Cruises from Copenhagen to Belgium

1,265 Reviews

Cruises from Edinburgh to Belgium

219 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Belgium

2,268 Reviews

Cruises from Genoa to Belgium

454 Reviews

Cruises from Hamburg to Belgium

161 Reviews

Cruises from Tilbury to Belgium

67 Reviews

Cruises from Dover to Belgium

89 Reviews

Cruises from Southampton to Belgium

1,089 Reviews

Cruises from Malaga to Belgium

571 Reviews

Cruises from Marseille to Belgium

927 Reviews

Cruises from Oslo to Belgium

428 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to Belgium

2,433 Reviews

Cruises from Stockholm to Belgium

911 Reviews

Cruises from London to Belgium

Cruises from Florida to Belgium

Cruises from Basel to Belgium

162 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map