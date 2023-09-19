  • Newsletter
Cruises from Port Everglades to Belgium

Cruises from Port Everglades to Belgium

We found you 9 cruises

Celebrity Apex

13 Nights
13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •

Cobh • Isle of Portland • Brugge • Southampton

170 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

14 Nights
Bermuda And Normandy Explorer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf • Cobh •

Cornwall • Cherbourg • Brugge • Ijmuiden

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Holland America Rotterdam

21 Nights
Norwegian Fjords Crossing: Scotland London & Brug...

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge

+6 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Azores Islands •

Brest • Rotterdam • Brussels • Southampton

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights
Bermuda Normandy & Baltic Jewels

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf • Cobh •

Cornwall • Cherbourg • Brugge • Ijmuiden

+11 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

133 Nights
133-day Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Santo Domingo •

Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal

+78 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

27 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Azores Islands •

Cobh • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Paris

+10 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Cultural Crossing With London And Brugge

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge

+1 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

24 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Azores Islands •

Brest • Rotterdam • Brussels • Southampton

+7 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

