Virgin Voyages Cruises to Belgium

Virgin Voyages Cruises to Belgium

We found you 5 cruises

Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

13 Night
Portsmouth To Ireland Scotland & More

1,159 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

5 Night
A Virgin Celebration Voyage

314 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

7 Night
Portsmouth To Amsterdam & Bordeaux

1,159 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

5 Night
The Uk To Zeebrugge & Amsterdam

314 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

3 Night
Portsmouth To Zeebrugge

314 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to Belgium

Celebrity Cruises to Belgium

Cunard Cruises to Belgium

Cunard Cruises to Belgium

Holland America Line Cruises to Belgium

Holland America Line Cruises to Belgium

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Belgium

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Belgium

Princess Cruises to Belgium

Princess Cruises to Belgium

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Belgium

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Belgium

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Belgium

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Belgium

Silversea Cruises to Belgium

Silversea Cruises to Belgium

Windstar Cruises to Belgium

Windstar Cruises to Belgium

Uniworld Cruises to Belgium

Uniworld Cruises to Belgium

Oceania Cruises to Belgium

Oceania Cruises to Belgium

MSC Cruises to Belgium

MSC Cruises to Belgium

Avalon Waterways Cruises to Belgium

Avalon Waterways Cruises to Belgium

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Belgium

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Belgium

Azamara Cruises to Belgium

Azamara Cruises to Belgium

AmaWaterways Cruises to Belgium

AmaWaterways Cruises to Belgium

Scenic River Cruises to Belgium

Scenic River Cruises to Belgium

Emerald River Cruises Cruises to Belgium

Emerald River Cruises Cruises to Belgium

Riviera River Cruises to Belgium

Riviera River Cruises to Belgium

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 5th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.