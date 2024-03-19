  • Newsletter
Seabourn Cruises to Belgium

Seabourn Cruises to Belgium

We found you 14 cruises

Seabourn Ovation

11 Nights
Scandinavia & Kiel Canal

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Arendal •

Oslo • Gothenburg • Copenhagen • Nyborg

+2 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Ovation

21 Nights
Seafarer Route To Scandinavia

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • Ferrol •

Dunmore East • Holyhead • Green Castle

+12 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Venture

12 Nights
European Cultural Discovery

Ports:Malaga (leaving) • Porto • Vigo • Douarnenez •

St. Jean de Luz • Cherbourg • Rouen • Cowes

+2 more

7 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

14 Nights
Bay Of Biscay & English Channel

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • La Coruna • Gijon • Akaroa •

Bordeaux • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Saint-Malo

+4 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Nights
Jewels Of The Riviera & French Glamour

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Golfo Arranci • Corsica • Nice •

Saint-Tropez • Sete • Almeria • Malaga • Lisbon

+7 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

79 Nights
Grand Mediterranean & Northern Europe

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Palma de Mallorca • Tunis •

Sousse • Alexandria • Jerusalem • Haifa

+50 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

103 Nights
103-day Grand Europe, British Isles & Viking Passa...

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Palma de Mallorca • Tunis •

Sousse • Alexandria • Jerusalem • Haifa

+68 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Bay Of Biscay & British Isles

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • La Coruna • Gijon • Akaroa •

Bordeaux • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Saint-Malo

+16 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

26 Nights
European Cultural Discovery & Lands Of The Celts

Ports:Malaga (leaving) • Porto • Vigo • Douarnenez •

St. Jean de Luz • Cherbourg • Rouen • Cowes

+20 more

7 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
French Glamour & The Baltic Sea

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • Bilbao • Saint-Malo •

Cherbourg • Rouen • Brugge • Amsterdam

+8 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

57 Nights
Scandinavia, United Kingdom & Iceland

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • Bilbao • Saint-Malo •

Cherbourg • Rouen • Brugge • Amsterdam

+34 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Canary Islands & English Channel Gems

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Malaga • Tangier •

Casablanca • Lanzarote • San Sebastian

+14 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
French Glamour

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • Bilbao • Saint-Malo •

Cherbourg • Rouen • Brugge • Amsterdam

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

26 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Cape Verde • Mindelo •

Banjul • Dakar • SAINT LOUIS • Tan Tan • Agadir

+13 more

7 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

