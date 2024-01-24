  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Baltic Sea Luxury Cruises

Baltic Sea Luxury Cruises

We found you 296 cruises

Marina

12 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Antwerp • Paris •

Portsmouth • St. Peter Port • Cobh • Dublin

+5 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

7 Nights
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Surtsey Island • Heimaey •

Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord

+2 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

7 Nights
Viking Shores & Fjords

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Flam • Stavanger • Oslo •

Kristiansund • Skagen • North Sea • Amsterdam

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

7 Nights
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Surtsey Island • Heimaey •

Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord

+2 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

12 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Helsinki • Saaremaa •

Klaipeda • Gdansk • Berlin • Kiel • Amsterdam

+4 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Brugge • London • Dublin •

Belfast • Waterford • Dartmouth • Saint-Malo

+1 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
In Search Of The Northern Lights

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Alta • Tromso • Narvik •

North Sea • Amsterdam • London

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Scandinavia & North Sea Ports

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Visby • Copenhagen •

Aalborg • Kristiansund • Stavanger • Edinburgh

+2 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
The Emerald Isle & Scottish Highlands 10d Le1-ams

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Ullapool • Oban • Belfast •

Douglas, Isle Of Man • Dublin • Amsterdam

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Hamburg • Amsterdam •

Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Edinburgh • Palopo •

Honfleur • Dover • Dunkirk • Rotterdam • Wismar

+2 more

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Gaelic Explorer 7d Dlg-le1

Ports:Dublin (leaving) • Douglas, Isle Of Man •

Isle of Skye • Tobermory • Portree • Kirkwall

+2 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Santorini • Alexandria •

Cairo • Jerusalem • Haifa • Kusadasi • Istanbul

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
The Emerald Isle & Scottish Highlands 11d Ams-le1

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Brugge • Dublin •

Holyhead • Belfast • Oban • Ullapool

+1 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Patreksfjorour • Akureyri •

Husavik • Seydisfjordur • Djupivogur

+6 more

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Baltic Sea River Cruises

Baltic Sea Luxury Cruises

Baltic Sea Family Friendly Cruises

Baltic Sea Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Baltic Sea Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Baltic Sea Singles Cruises

Baltic Sea Cruises for the Disabled

Baltic Sea Senior Citizen Cruises

Baltic Sea Fitness & Health Cruises

Baltic Sea Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map